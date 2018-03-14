Poll: Const. Court head, president are most popular officials
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - Constitutional Court chairman Pavel Rychetsky and President Milos Zeman are considered the most trustworthy Czech constitutional officials, though people trust Rychetsky more than last year and Zeman less, according to the latest CVVM institute's poll released on Tuesday.
In February, 50 percent said they had confidence in Rychetsky, which is 11 percentage points more than in April 2017, and 23 percent did not have confidence in him.
The poll confirmed that Zeman divides Czech society - 49 percent expressed trust in him, while 44 percent said they do not trust him.
Justice Minister Robert Pelikan and Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky (both ANO) are the only other top politicians whom slightly more people trust than distrust.
Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok and Defence Minister Karla Slechtova (for ANO) are trusted and distrusted by equally strong groups.
All the other representatives of the government, parliament, political parties and other institutions are trusted by fewer people than distrusted. In total, about 30 top representatives of the state were included
Prime Minister Andrej Babis who leads the ANO movement is trusted by 42 percent and distrusted by 50 percent.
The most unpopular politician is TOP 09 lower house group head Miroslav Kalousek - 10 percent trust him and 82 percent do not. Kalousek was finance minister during the economic crisis.
