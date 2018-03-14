Prague police deal with shooting in city bus
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - The Prague police were on Tuesday called to a shooting incident, probably caused by a skirmish between three foreigners aboard a city bus in the Smichov neighbourhood, they caught the suspected shooter but the two other men escaped, their spokeswoman Andrea Zoulova said.
The two other men got off the bus before the arrival of the police who searched for them, but so far in vain.
As the 62-year-old shooter was attacked and had face injuries, he was driven to hospital for treatment, Prague rescuers spokeswoman Jana Postova tweeted.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
