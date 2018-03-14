Six Czech humanitarian projects for Syria approved
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - A commission on Tuesday selected six humanitarian projects worth about 29 million crowns that would secure food, water, medicines, shelter and education to those in need in Syria, Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Twitter.
"We try to deal with the problems in the place where they arose because such aid is the most effective," he said.
The Czech Republic earmarked 195 million crowns for aid to the war-stricken Syria provided from 2016 to 2019. Forty million crowns were spent in 2016, 50 million crowns in 2017 and 60 million crowns are to be spent this year.
The new projects focus on the urgent needs of the displaced Syrians.
The People in Need organisation will repair and equip schools in the Idlib governorate. The Magna organisation will provide field medical services, medicines and trainings of personnel in northern Idlib. The Czech Red Cross will buy medical equipment and transport it to Damascus.
In 2012-16, the Czech Republic spent nearly 500 million crowns on aid to Syria and further 200 million crowns were spent last year, the Foreign Ministry told CTK.
Aid is also provided in Jordan and Lebanon that are strongly affected by the Syrian conflict.
