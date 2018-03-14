Students from 140 schools join appeal defending constitution
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - Students from at least 140 Czech universities and secondary schools will take part in a half-an-hour protest against the way in which some politicians treat the constitution at noon on Thursday, the protest's coordinator, Vaclav Strycek, told CTK on Tuesday.
The #VyjdiVen protest is organised by the Theatre Faculty of Prague's Academy of Performing Arts (DAMU), which announced it a week ago.
Several theatres supported the protest, and rallies and discussions are to be held in some towns within it.
Most universities and about 60 grammar and other secondary schools from more than two dozen towns will join the protest held in defence of constitutional habits and moral values.
"We can see almost every day that the leading representatives of our country headed by the president are pushing the limits on and on and bending constitutional habits. We, the students, are principally against this," Lubos Louzensky, initiator of the protest, said.
The protesting students demand in their document that the president appoint a prime minister who wins enough support from parliament and is not prosecuted, unlike present Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) who has been accused of a subsidy fraud. Moreover, Babis's government that has not won parliament's confidence should neither take major steps nor make personnel changes, the students says. They call on the Senate to resolutely oppose any violation of constitutional habits.
Strycek said the document has no ambition to be a petition. It is an appeal on people, he said.
