Babiš: Expulsion of Russian diplomats from Britain unpleasant
Prague, March 14 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) considers the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from Britain a very unpleasant affair, but he refused to comment on it in detail, he said before meeting British Brexit Minister David Davis on Wednesday.
Babis will also receive the new British Ambassador to Prague, Nick Archer, who would accompany Davis at the Government Office tonight.
Davis will talk to Babis and Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) about the EU-British relations after the departure of Britain from the European Union.
The supreme representatives of the EU member countries will discuss Brexit at the EU summit next week.
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Wednesday that she would expel 23 Russian diplomats, whom the authorities had identified as "undeclared intelligence officers," in reaction to the poisoning of former Russian secret agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The diplomats have one week to leave to country.
Russia is to blame for the attempted murder, May said.
Moscow denies the accusation, but the Russian government has not officially reacted to the step yet.
The Russian embassy in London called the expulsion of the diplomats "unacceptable, unjustified and short-sighted".
The U.N. Security Council was to deal with the Skripal case on Wednesday.
Archer, who headed the embassy in Denmark in the past, became the ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Czech Republic on Tuesday when President Milos Zeman took over his credentials from him.
Archer arrived in Prague in mid-January and met several representatives of Czech and British institutions as an ambassador-designate.
