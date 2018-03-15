British Brexit Minister discusses relations with Czech PM, ForMin
Prague, March 14 (CTK) - The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has support of the Czech cabinet, whose priority is the largest possible preservation of EU citizens' rights in Britain, PM Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky (both ANO) said after meeting British Brexit Minister David Davis on Wednesday.
The meetings focused on the course of Brexit and the prospects of EU-British relations after Brexit.
"I regret Britain's decision but I respect it. Britain has been a crucial partner of the Czech Republic in the EU. I believe that this will continue," Babis said in a press release after meeting Davis.
He said Brexit should not overshadow long years of brilliant bilateral relations.
"First, however, two parallel levels must be solved, [London's] departure as such and the setting of new relations," Babis said.
The Czech government fully supports Barnier, whom all EU members empowered to negotiate about Brexit, its spokeswoman Barbora Peterova said, citing Babis.
"It was also mentioned in the debate that the priority for concluding a Brexit deal is a consensus on the preservation of the EU citizens' rights to the largest possible extent," Peterova said.
Davis arrived in Prague this morning to hold separate meetings with Babis and Stropnicky (both ANO).
In a press release issued after the Davis-Stropnicky meeting, the Czech Foreign Ministry wrote that Davis informed Stropnicky about London's position on the course of Brexit so far and the further expected procedure.
"The two ministers also discussed Brexit's domestic political context and its impact on British regions, mainly Northern Ireland," the ministry wrote.
"We fully support the team of Michel Barnier who has been negotiating with the British side about the conditions of its departure from the EU," Stropnicky wrote in the press release.
He wrote that he believes that the EU summit next week will succeed in approving the guidelines on the framework of future EU-UK relations.
Stropnicky emphasised the Czech Republic's interest in the highest possible quality of mutual relations both before and after Britain's departure from the EU.
The Czech Republic wants to enhance the future partnership in joint foreign and security policy and also cooperation in defence, economy and trade, he wrote.
"Nevertheless, the securing of our citizens' rights in the United Kingdom remains our priority," he added.
Stropnicky also expressed support for Britain "following the recent unprecedented attack with a nerve gas" on a former Russian secret agent Serghi Skripal and his daughter.
The Czech state secretary for European affairs, Ales Chmelar, on Wednesday told the lower house EU affairs committee that a number of issues remain unsolved in the negotiations between Brussels and London, including a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and the position of EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the Brexit transition period.
Chmelar said the British position was not absolutely clear.
