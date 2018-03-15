Last pigs leave Czech farm, Holocaust memorial to be built
Lety, South Bohemia, March 14 (CTK) - The last 330 of 13,000 pigs were transported from the Lety pig farm, which was built in place of a former Nazi concentration camp for the Roma and recently sold to the Czech state, to a slaughterhouse this morning, Jan Cech, from the board of the farm's operator AGPI, told CTK.
Last autumn, the Czech state and AGPI signed a contract on the pig farm's sale for 450 million crowns. AGPI will hand the premises to the state at the end of the month. The exact date has not been set yet.
Cech said AGPI has not received the money for the farm from the state yet.
The pig farm was built in the 1970s. It covered 7 hectares and pigs were reared in 13 halls. After the purchase contract was signed, the farm's operator started driving the pigs to slaughterhouses in meat plants.
The former pig farm will be liquidated and the place will be turned into a Roma Holocaust memorial administered by the Museum of Romani Culture seated in Brno.
The camp in Lety was set up in 1938, but its function changed several times. About 1,300 Roma, including children and old people, were interned in it from August 1942 to August 1943.
More than 300 Roma people died in the camp, others ended up in the Auschwitz camp and some were released after the camp was demolished in 1943.
