NATO arms protection centre near Brno deals with agent poisoning
Prague, March 15 (CTK) - The Centre against Weapons of Mass Destruction in Vyskov, south Moravia, takes part in the investigation of how former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Britain and who did it, the Czech Television (CT) reported on Thursday.
The Czech centre worked out a primary analysis for the other NATO member states which was submitted to the NATO commandment in Brussels on Wednesday, CT said.
Czech Defence Ministry spokesman Jan Pejsek said this was a standard procedure. "If any incident occurs in a NATO member country and there is suspicion of a chemical or any other attack, the task of this centre is to work out an analysis and send it to the headquarters," he said.
The Centre against Weapons of Mass Destruction in Vyskov was established by NATO in 2007 and it has been part of the direct protection of the Czech Republic and other NATO member states in 2016.
According to the website of the Czech weekly Respekt, the centre's analysis tries to identify the substance that was used in the attack and reveal how it was used. The website said it cannot provide any further information because the analysis was secret.
Skripal and his daughter were founded unconscious on a bench in the town of Salisbury in early March. Their health condition was very serious. British authorities concluded they were poisoned by an obscure nerve agent, Novichok, which made it very likely that Russia was involved in the attack.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would expel 23 Russian diplomats whom the authorities had identified as "undeclared intelligence officers" in reaction to the poisoning.
