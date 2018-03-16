Saturday, 17 March 2018

New stamp with Zeman to appear on April 18

ČTK |
16 March 2018

Prague, March 15 (CTK) - A new post stamp with Czech President Milos Zeman's portrait will appear on April 18, some six weeks after his inauguration for the second five-year term, based on the same engraving like the previous one but newly coloured, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek and the Czech Post have said.

The stamp will appear in the edition of five million pieces.

It is being printed based on an engraving by Milos Ondracek and the three national colours feature on it - red, blue and white, along with the date 2018.

A crushing majority of the stamps featuring the president and issued after his first election in 2013 has been sold out already, Czech Post's spokesman Matyas Vilik told CTK on Thursday.

The previous stamp appeared in an edition of 13 million pieces.

Zeman was re-elected in January, beating former Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos in the direct presidential race.

