Parties' heads agree on Czech stance on migration, talks to go on
Prague, March 15 (CTK) - The heads of all parties in parliament agreed on Prague's stance on European migration policy at their meeting debating it on Thursday, and they may discuss other issues next time in the same formate, the talks' initiator, Civic Democrat (ODS) chairman Petr Fiala, said on Thursday.
Fiala told journalists that diplomacy is not a matter of the government only and that Czech national interests can also be defended on the party and parliamentary level. He said once more parties reach agreement on an issue, all Czech MEPs can promote Czech interests in the European Parliament groups of which they are a part.
"The debate about our approach to the [EC-proposed migrant] quotas and further development of migrant policy made the impression of a real consensus across the political spectrum, with Czech national interests being clear in this respect," Fiala said after the meeting hosted by Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babis at the Government Office.
Babis also said the party leaders agreed on most issues. "It is very important that the parties in parliament have the same position on foreign policy," he said.
Babis called on Czech MEPs to fight for Czech interests.
The meeting was attended by the chairmen all nine parties in parliament, except for Communist (KSCM) Vojtech Filip, who sent another delegate on his behalf.
Apart from ANO, the ODS and the KSCM, the remaining parties in parliament are the Pirates of Ivan Bartos, the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of Tomio Okamura, the Social Democrats (CSSD) of Jan Hamacek, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) of Pavel Belobradek, TOP 09 of Jiri Pospisil and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) of Petr Gazdik.
Gazdik said the meeting also dealt with the possible move of the Czech embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Czech bilateral relations with other countries, the forthcoming EU presidency of Austria and the current situation in Turkey.
Gazdik said such meetings could increase the country's impact on the international scene.
Belobradek said it was a pleasant surprise that the meeting was matter-of-fac and constructive.
Bartos said it is paradoxical that there is little difference between the stances of individual parties on the European Union and European integration. "Unfortunately, parties misuse these topics in their campaigns," he said.
Okamura said it ensued from the meeting that illegal immigration to Europe continues to be a problem and that the EU cannot be reformed.
Fiala said he would like the parties to find a joint position also on the future development of the EU.
"This is an issue we may address next time," he said, adding that a next similar meeting may be held in May. It is up to Babis, he said.
Fiala said parties' negotiations on Czech foreign policy are also important because the country does not have a government trusted by parliament, but it is still necessary for it to push through Czech interests.
Babis's ANO minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in parliament in January and continues ruling pending the establishment of a new government, the talks on which have been underway, led by the election-winning ANO.
