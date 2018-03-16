Saturday, 17 March 2018

Police detain two foreigners suspected of shooting in Prague

ČTK |
16 March 2018

Prague, March 15 (CTK) - The Czech police detained in the night two foreigners suspected of a shooting incident in a public transport bus in Prague-Smichov on Tuesday, Prague police spokeswoman Andrea Zoulova said on Thursday.

The police were searching for them after the incident.

They are suspected of causing severe bodily harm.

The police are investigating the shooting incident as breach of the peace.

A 51-year-old Czech man was shooting from a gas pistol. He was detained on the spot on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting incident was probably caused by a skirmish between three foreigners aboard a bus in the Smichov neighbourhood.

The police caught the suspected shooter but the two other men escaped.

