Štýrský's painting auctioned off for CZK 15.5 million
Prague, March 17 (CTK) - A painting by Czech surrealist artist Jindrich Styrsky, Rain from 1927, was Saturday auctioned off for 15.5 million crowns, including the auction surcharge, in Prague, which is the third highest price paid for his work at Czech auctions, organiser Milos Svoboda has told CTK.
The starting price was four million crowns lower.
Works of arts for 50 million crowns in total were sold at the auction held by the European Arts auction house in Prague's Municipal House on Saturday.
The so far highest price paid for a work by Styrsky (1899-1942) is 24.3 million crowns for which his painting Drowned Woman was sold last autumn. In the same year, A Chimney Sweep and a Snowman by Styrsky was sold for 23.6 million.
Besides, a drawing by Czech Frantisek Kupka (1871-1975), A Portrait of a Woman from the beginning of the 20th century, was auctioned off for almost 2.3 million crowns on Saturday, while the starting price was 1.55 million.
Th major auction surprise were six lithographies by Jan Zrzavy (1890-1977) sold for almost one million (961,000 crowns), while the initial price was 150,000.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.