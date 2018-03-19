Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Štýrský's painting auctioned off for CZK 15.5 million

ČTK |
19 March 2018

Prague, March 17 (CTK) - A painting by Czech surrealist artist Jindrich Styrsky, Rain from 1927, was Saturday auctioned off for 15.5 million crowns, including the auction surcharge, in Prague, which is the third highest price paid for his work at Czech auctions, organiser Milos Svoboda has told CTK.

The starting price was four million crowns lower.

Works of arts for 50 million crowns in total were sold at the auction held by the European Arts auction house in Prague's Municipal House on Saturday.

The so far highest price paid for a work by Styrsky (1899-1942) is 24.3 million crowns for which his painting Drowned Woman was sold last autumn. In the same year, A Chimney Sweep and a Snowman by Styrsky was sold for 23.6 million.

Besides, a drawing by Czech Frantisek Kupka (1871-1975), A Portrait of a Woman from the beginning of the 20th century, was auctioned off for almost 2.3 million crowns on Saturday, while the starting price was 1.55 million.

Th major auction surprise were six lithographies by Jan Zrzavy (1890-1977) sold for almost one million (961,000 crowns), while the initial price was 150,000.

