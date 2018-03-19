South Africa may extradite Krejčíř to Czech Republic
Prague/Johannesburg, March 17 (CTK) - The Czech Justice Ministry will consider further steps after it officially receives the decision on a possible extradition of fugitive businessman Radovan Krejcir from South Africa, ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova told CTK on Saturday.
She reacted to the media information abut a South African court ruling on Friday that Krejcir, who is serving a long sentence in a South African prison, can be extradited to the Czech Republic.
Krejcir was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in South Africa in 2017.
In the Czech Republic, he was previously convicted of frauds.
South African Justice Minister Michael Masutha will have the final say on his extradition, the IOL local server reported on Saturday.
Krejcir escaped during a search of his luxury villa in Cernosice near Prague in 2005. He left with his wife and son for the Seychelles and later he moved to South Africa where he was taken into custody and was tried on suspicion of serious crimes, such as attempted murder.
The Czech Republic has sought Krejcir's extradition in South Africa since 2007.
In 2015, Krejcir was sentenced to 15 years for siphoning off assets from the state firm Cepro and the preparation of a customs officer's murder. The sentence includes previous punishments for a tax evasion and other crimes of which he was convicted in the past. The verdict has not taken effect yet.
After his possible extradition, Krejcir will have the right to ask Czech courts to proceed his cases again with him present.
Krejcir can appeal a verdict on his extradition within two weeks with the South African Supreme Court and Masutha will have 180 days to make decision.
