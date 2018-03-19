Zeman's team returns from China checking CEFC head's troubles
Prague, March 17 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar, Zeman's adviser Martin Nejedly and CEFC Chinese group European division head Jaroslav Tvrdik have returned from China where they were to check the CEFC board chairman's troubles, Mynar told CTK on Saturday.
He refused to comment on the trip before informing Zeman about its results.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek will have details available at the beginning of next week, he told CTK.
"I will logically inform the president about the results of my mission first and then talk to all other people," Mynar told CTK.
The team left for China on Tuesday.
China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) board chairman Ye Jianming, Zeman's adviser, was reportedly arrested in China in February. Neither CEFC nor the Chinese authorities have confirmed his detention officially. He is allegedly investigated on suspicion of a financial crime.
CEFC has chosen the Czech Republic as a centre for its European activities. It has also bought stakes in several Czech companies.
In 2015, President Milos Zeman appointed Ye Jianming as his special economic adviser. He still remains in this post and Zeman said he would take further steps after receiving official information from China only.
The CEFC group is running business mainly in the sectors of energy, finance and industry.
According to its own data, this is the biggest private company in Shanghai and the seventh biggest in China.
Speculation emerged in early March saying a government investment agency in Shanghai took over the CEFC China Energy management and operation. However, the CEFC spokesman told the Reuters news agency then that no one had informed the firm about the takeover and that the current management was still heading it.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.