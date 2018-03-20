Darida becomes Czech Footballer of the Year
Prague, March 20 (CTK) - Midfielder Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) was elected the Footballer of the Year in the Czech Republic on Monday.
Results:
Footballer of the Year: 1. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) 542 points, 2. Petr Cech (Arsenal) 433, 3. Michael Krmencik (Plzen) 345, 4. Antonin Barak (Slavia Praha/Udine) 251, 5. Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim) 181, 6. Tomas Vaclik (Basel) 85, 7. Jiri Pavlenka (Bremen) 73, 8. Patrik Schick (Sampdoria Genoa/AS Rim) 68, 9. Jakub Jankto (Udine) 62, 10. Theodor Gebre Selassie (Bremen) 59.
Coach of the year: 1. Pavel Vrba (Plzen) 407, 2. Jaroslav Silhavy (Slavia Praha) 348, 3. Vaclav Jilek (Olomouc) 195.
Talent of the year: 1. Jakub Jankto (Udine) 654, 2. Michal Sacek (Sparta Praha) 248, 3. Martin Graiciar (Liberec) 167.
Woman footballer of the year: 1. Lucie Vonkova (Jena/Bayern Munich) 181, 2. Eva Bartonova 161, 3. Katerina Svitkova (both Slavia Praha) 151.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.