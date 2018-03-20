Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Darida becomes Czech Footballer of the Year

ČTK |
20 March 2018

Prague, March 20 (CTK) - Midfielder Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) was elected the Footballer of the Year in the Czech Republic on Monday.

Results:

Footballer of the Year: 1. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) 542 points, 2. Petr Cech (Arsenal) 433, 3. Michael Krmencik (Plzen) 345, 4. Antonin Barak (Slavia Praha/Udine) 251, 5. Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim) 181, 6. Tomas Vaclik (Basel) 85, 7. Jiri Pavlenka (Bremen) 73, 8. Patrik Schick (Sampdoria Genoa/AS Rim) 68, 9. Jakub Jankto (Udine) 62, 10. Theodor Gebre Selassie (Bremen) 59.

Coach of the year: 1. Pavel Vrba (Plzen) 407, 2. Jaroslav Silhavy (Slavia Praha) 348, 3. Vaclav Jilek (Olomouc) 195.

Talent of the year: 1. Jakub Jankto (Udine) 654, 2. Michal Sacek (Sparta Praha) 248, 3. Martin Graiciar (Liberec) 167.

Woman footballer of the year: 1. Lucie Vonkova (Jena/Bayern Munich) 181, 2. Eva Bartonova 161, 3. Katerina Svitkova (both Slavia Praha) 151.

