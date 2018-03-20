PM Babiš launches disciplinary proceedings against GIBS head
Prague, March 19 (CTK) - Czech PM Andrej Babis (ANO) has launched disciplinary proceedings against Michal Murin, head of the General Inspection of Security Forces (GIBS), over a misdemeanour, GIBS spokesman Ivo Mitacek has written on its website.
The disciplinary proceedings are not open to the public.
Murin wants to use all legal means to defend himself, Mitacek wrote.
Last week, Babis said he was going to suspend Murin temporarily. The law enables to suspend a security corps officer if he or she is suspected of a crime or misdemeanour.
On Monday, Murin received a document announcing that disciplinary proceedings on a misdemeanour had been launched against him. "In view of the nature of the launched disciplinary proceedings...he can comment on neither the contents of and information in the document, nor the reasons of the launch of the proceedings." Mitacek wrote.
He wrote that Murin remains in his post for the time being.
According to the law, disciplinary proceedings are a process within which evidence, testimonies and comments must be gathered and assessed by a responsible officer before a decision on the suspect's suspension is made.
If suspended, an officers can apply for the decision to be reassessed by courts.
A dispute between Babis and Murin broke out two weeks ago when the GIBS said that Babis had urged Murin to step down by the end of February.
Murin did not do so, and Babis started to criticise him in public. He said he does not trust Murin and challenged the GIBS's financial management.
Last week, Babis cited state attorneys' documents critical of Murin.
In reaction to him, former prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said Babis's ANO cabinet is trying to gain control of the security corps and their inspection.
The opposition, too, has criticised Babis crusade against Murin, also in connection with the prosecution Babis faces over a suspected EU subsidy fraud.
The GIBS was established in 2012 with the task to check and prosecute police, customs and prison authority officers. Murin has headed the GIBS since December 2015.
