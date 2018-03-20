Poll: Czechs see corruption as most acute problem
Prague, March 19 (CTK) - Czechs see corruption as the most acute problem, followed by immigration and economic crime, while they are bothered the least by the situation in culture, according to a CVVM poll out on Monday.
Compared to 2017, the pollsters saw the most significant drop of urgency in matters of the country's security, unemployment and immigration.
While 51 percent deemed security urgent in 2017, only 42 percent did so this year. Concerning unemployment and immigration, the drop equalled to seven percentage points year-on-year.
"In all three cases, it is a continuation of a marked falling trend of the past year. As regards unemployment, it is an ongoing drop dating back to 2014," the pollsters said.
Some 62 percent of the respondents stated that the corruption problem was very urgent, 54 percent said the same about immigration and 53 percent about economic crime.
Less than a half of the respondents said the situation in healthcare, citizen's safety and social security was very urgent.
Some two fifths of the respondents said the political and security situation, public finance and economic functioning had to be dealt with urgently.
"Culture and the offer of goods and services ranked at the other end of the imaginary chart, with some 10 percent seeing it as an urgent problem," the pollsters said.
On the other hand, the poll saw an increase of concerns regarding the political situation. Some 42 percent think it needs to be resolved, compared to 31 percent in 2017.
The number of people who see the country's EU membership as an urgent problem also rose by 11 percent year-on-year.
The poll was conducted on February 3-15. It involved 1,119 respondents over 15.
