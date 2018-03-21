Babiš to discuss government with Communists
Lany, Central Bohemia , March 20 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will meet representatives of Communists (KSCM) within the talks on the creation of a new government next week, Babis told journalists after meeting President Milos Zeman whom he informed about the latest developments.
As of next week, the Communists may take part in the talks about the programme of the next government with ANO and the Social Democrats (CSSD).
Zeman has observed his pledge that he will not interfere in the creation of the new government, Babis said.
Babis would like to form a minority government of ANO and the CSSD with a backing of Communist votes in the Chamber of Deputies.
This week, ANO and the Social Democrats will conduct talks on agreement in their programmes.
"The Communists have shown interest in negotiating along with the CSSD. However, I do not think we are already prepared for this," Babis said.
"By Friday, we will try to clear up the programme as much as possible. As of next week, we might discuss the programme together, along with the KSCM," Babis said.
"Above all, I informed Zeman about our negotiations," he added.
"The talks are very intensive so that we find agreement before the CSSD national congress scheduled for April 7. We are trying to speed up the talks as much as possible," Babis said.
ANO and the CSSD are discussing the number of the ministries the Social Democrats may receive in the government in the making.
The CSSD would like to have five seats, ANO only speaks about maximally four.
The Social Democrats said on Tuesday they were interested in the labour, health and regional development ministries due to the support for housing construction.
The party also wants to have the ministries where ANO is facing a clash of interest because Babis is prosecuted over an EU subsidy fraud.
