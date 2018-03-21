President Zeman to decorate Vatican Ambassador Leanza
Prague, March 20 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman will present a state decoration to Apostolic Nuncio Giuseppe Leanza, who represents the Vatican in the Czech Republic, on Wednesday, the Presidential Office announced on its website on Tuesday.
It did not specify the type of decoration.
Leanza, who is 75 this year and will therefore finish in the post, has been the Vatican's ambassador to Prague since 2011. His successor should be announced in the course of this year.
He was appointed to the post by Pope Benedict XVI. Previously, he served in the same role in Haiti, Zambia, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Macedonia and Ireland. He also served in the apostolic nuncio's office in Paraguay, Uganda and USA.
As a foreign citizen, he can receive a state order any day and not only on the state holidays on October 28, the Day of the Establishment of the Independent Czechoslovakia in 1918, or January 1, the Day of the Restoration of the Independent Czech State, when state orders and medals are regularly presented.
The Wednesday ceremony will be Zeman's first public performance after his inauguration as head of state for the second five-year term on March 8.
Before decorating Leanza, Zeman, who was re-elected in January, will award the winners of a national wine contest at Prague Castle, the presidential seat.
