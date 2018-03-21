Some 40,000 people join student appeal defending democracy
Prague, March 20 (CTK) - About 40,000 people have supported the student call for defence of democracy and constitution that was made within a token strike of Czech students held on March 15, the organisers said on Tuesday when they handed the #VyjdiVen appeal to the Senate.
Senate deputy chairman Jiri Sestak (Mayors and Independents, STAN) said the Senate was likely to deal with the demands that the students presented in their appeal in April.
The protesting students demand in their document that the president appoint a prime minister who wins enough support from parliament and is not prosecuted, unlike present Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) who is accused of a subsidy fraud.
Moreover, Babis's government that has not won the Chamber of Deputies' confidence should neither take major steps nor make personnel changes, the students say.
