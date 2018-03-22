Babiš to promote internal market, open trade policy at EU summit
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will promote a functioning internal market, creation of jobs, support for investments and innovations and an open trade policy at the European Union summit meeting in Brussels this week, his government agreed on Wednesday.
The Government Office also told CTK that Babis will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday morning.
The EU summit will be held on Thursday and Friday. Top politicians of EU member states will talk about the future of the internal market, trade, social affairs, foreign affairs, and the forthcoming summit of the EU and the West Balkan countries, which will be held in Sofia in May. On Friday, Brexit will be the main topic.
In Brussels, Babis will also meet Czechs employed in EU institutions. As usual, he will talk to his Hungarian, Polish and Slovak counterparts at a meeting of their Visegrad Four (V4) group.
On Friday, Babis will have a bilateral meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.