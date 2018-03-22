Czech, Moldovan police bust up large drug-trafficking gang
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - The Czech and Moldovan police have jointly busted up a large network of drug traffickers, detaining and levelling accusations against 19 Czechs and Moldovans, with further arrests being expected, officers from the Czech and Moldovan anti-drug squads told journalists on Wednesday.
The gang smuggled cocaine and ecstasy from the Netherlands. In the Czech Republic, it grew marijuana.
It sold the drugs to dealers who distributed them in Prague, Brno, Austria and Moldova.
The police said the drug network was extensive and well coordinated, with a broad range of clients.
The main suspect is a Czech man who organised the business from the Czech Republic.
Within the operation codenamed Palla, the Czech police arrested and subsequently accused 14 Czechs and Moldovans, who face up to 18 years in prison.
Simultaneously, the Moldovan police arrested five people within the Galaxy Tab operation. They are prosecuted in Moldova and face up to 15 years in prison.
The offenders are aged from 20 to 28, one of them is 56.
"The group used highly sophisticated cybernetic methods such as the logistics and accounting keeping in the virtual environment," the police said.
The group's members use unusual means to communicate with each other. They developed a special application to monitor the stored drugs, debts and the need to order new drug supplies.
In home searches in February, the Czech anti-drug squad (NPC) officers uncovered about 13,000 ecstasy pills, 1.5 kilogram of cocaine and 2.4 kilograms of marijuana, NPC director Jakub Frydrych said.
The Austrian and Dutch police also participated in the investigation.
