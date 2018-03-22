Czechs to host 2022 World Rowing Championships
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - The World Rowing Federation (FISA) has confirmed that the 2022 World Rowing Championships will take place in the Czech Republic, Czech Rowing Association head Dusan Machacek told CTK on Wednesday.
"The FISA will officially announce it in the next few days. But all has been approved," he said.
The FISA gave its consent after the Czech organisers received a guarantee of state support for the championships that will be held in Racice, north Bohemia, in September and October of 2022.
The world rowing championships were held in the Czech Republic in 1993.
The Czech Rowing Association decided to apply for the hosting of the world championships after the European rowing championships held in Racice last year.
As the FISA rules require that the venue of the world championships is tested one year before the event, the world rowing junior championships will take place in Racice in 2021.
