Deneuve visits Febiofest event at its close
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - French film legend Catherine Deneuve will visit the Prague Febiofest film festival, though health troubles prevented her from attending the opening ceremony last week, the event's spokeswoman Gabriela Vagner said on Wednesday, adding that Deneuve will introduce the film A Christmas Tale last night.
At the festival-closing ceremony on Thursday, she will receive the Kristian Prize for her life contribution to world cinematography.
"Last week, Ms Deneuve regretted very much being unable to come. When she started feeling better, she decided to go to Prague and take over the prize in person," Vagner said.
This evening, Deneuve will introduce A Christmas Tale, a film directed by Arnaud Desplechin, who, too, is among the festival guests.
The fans can greet the two outside the CineStar Andel multiplex before the screening at 20:00, Vagner said.
The first big success of Deneuve, now 74, was The Umbrellas from Cherbourg (1964), a musical film by Jacques Demy. She has starred in dozens of films since, becoming an undisputable and many times awarded icon of French cinematography. She still shoots up to five films a year.
