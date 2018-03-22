TOP 09 can call Chamber session on police inspection dispute
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - The Czech opposition TOP 09 has collected enough signatures to call a special session of the Chamber of Deputies at which PM Andrej Babis is to explain the disciplinary proceedings against Michal Murin, head of the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS), Miroslav Kalousek (TOP 09) told CTK on Wednesday.
Kalousek, head of the TOP 09 deputy group, said he had passed the petition to the Chamber of Deputies chairman, Radek Vondracek (ANO), who has to set down the time of the session.
Kalousek said the petition had been signed by 56 deputies for the opposition TOP 09, Pirates, Social Democrats (CSSD), Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Mayors and Independents (STAN).
The extraordinary session must be backed by at least 40 deputies in the 200-seat lower house.
Since Vondracek must call the session within ten days, it is likely to be held next week.
Babis wants Murin to step down. Murin has refused to do so and Babis started to criticise him in public. He said he did not trust Murin and challenged the GIBS's financial management.
Last week, Babis cited state attorneys' documents critical of Murin.
Under the civil service law, a member of a state security body can be taken off duty if there is a suspicion of crime, a misdemeanour or similar behaviour.
Kalousek says there is the suspicion that this was the effort to influence politically the GIBS and through it, other security bodies.
