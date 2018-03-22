US House of Representatives speaker to visit Czech parliament
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - Paul Ryan, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will give a speech at an extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday, and then attend a conference in the Senate, the upper house, the parliament has announced.
The Chamber of Deputies organisational committee debated Ryan's visit on Wednesday.
Ryan is to arrive in the Czech Republic privately with his family. Chamber of Deputies chairman Radek Vondracek (ANO) mentioned his visit at a meeting with U.S Ambassador to Prague Stephen King in early January and King confirmed it.
The lower house's extraordinary session, which Ryan will address, starts at 14:00. Afterwards, at 15:30, Ryan is to take part in a conference on the role of the United States in European security architecture, held in the Senate. On Tuesday morning, Ryan will join a debate with students on the Charles University premises in Karolinum, according to CTK sources.
The programme of the conference in the upper house is to highlight the role of the United States in the path of the Central European nations to freedom and independence 100 years ago.
"The goal of the conference is to remind of the events 100 years ago and give an opportunity to a discussion on the role of the United States in current European security," the programme says.
The previous U.S. supreme representative to visit the Czech Republic officially was president Barack Obama in 2010. He attended the U.S.-Russian summit in Prague where he and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). They also held bilateral talks with the then Czech head of state, Vaclav Klaus.
