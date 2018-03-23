Babiš in NATO rejects Russian words on Novichok's Czech origin
Brussels, March 22 (CTK) - Moscow's repeated allegation that links the Czech Republic with the development and production of the Novichok nerve agent is a lie, Czech PM Andrej Babis said at a joint press conference with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg after visiting NATO's Brussels headquarters on Thursday.
Stoltenberg said NATO has no reason to doubt the British view that Russia is most probably responsible for the recent Novichok attack on a former double spy in Salisbury, Britain.
"We resolutely and fully reject speculations about the production of the Novichok substance in the Czech Republic. It is really a lie," Babis said.
According to Britain, Russia is responsible for the attack. British Foreign Secretary has directly mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin in this connection.
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the accusation.
In an official document distributed to embassies on Wednesday, Russia listed the Czech Republic among several countries that allegedly worked on the development of Novichok, a combat poison. The list also mentions Britain, the USA and Sweden.
Babis said during his visit to NATO's Brussels headquarters that Prague supports its British ally.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.