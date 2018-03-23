Friday, 23 March 2018

Czech PM: EU should be united in Skripal case

ČTK |
23 March 2018

Brussels, March 22 (CTK) - It is vital in the case of the poisoning of former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain that EU members should adopt a joint strategy, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told journalists before the beginning of the EU summit on Thursday.

He said he was going to listen to the attitude of other, primarily big, EU members.

"I am expecting what the rest of the countries will say," Babis said.

It is mainly important what position will be adopted by big EU members, he added.

"We are ready to back our allies," Babis said, adding that the EU should agree on a joint strategy.

This morning, Babis discussed the poisoning with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Babis repeated after the meeting that Russia's claim that the Novichok nerve agent that was used in the attack in Britain may have come from the Czech Republic was false.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.