Friday, 23 March 2018

Zeman: Government with confidence may be formed by May

ČTK |
23 March 2018

Prague. March 22 (CTK) - A government with the confidence from the Chamber of Deputies may be formed by the end of May, President Milos Zeman told the commercial television station Barrandov on Thursday.

Zeman presumed earlier that Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) would form it by the end of June.

The current talks between ANO and the Social Democrats on the new coalition government, which may be supported by Communists, have been quite successful and the May date seems to be realistic, Zeman said.

The crucial role will be played by the April congress of the Social Democrats and maybe also that of the Communists (KSCM) as well as the internal referendum in the CSSD on the form of the government, he added.

Taken together, ANO, the CSSD and the KSCM have 108 deputies in the 200-member lower house.

Even if some Social Democrats did not support the new government and the coalition would be backed by at least 105 deputies, it would be still relatively stable, Zeman said.

Some senior Social Democrats are reluctant to support the government due to Babis being criminally prosecuted over his implication in an EU subsidy fraud.

In January, Babis's minority government lost the confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies. Despite this, Zeman entrusted him with forming a government again.

