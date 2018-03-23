Zeman: Government with confidence may be formed by May
Prague. March 22 (CTK) - A government with the confidence from the Chamber of Deputies may be formed by the end of May, President Milos Zeman told the commercial television station Barrandov on Thursday.
Zeman presumed earlier that Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) would form it by the end of June.
The current talks between ANO and the Social Democrats on the new coalition government, which may be supported by Communists, have been quite successful and the May date seems to be realistic, Zeman said.
The crucial role will be played by the April congress of the Social Democrats and maybe also that of the Communists (KSCM) as well as the internal referendum in the CSSD on the form of the government, he added.
Taken together, ANO, the CSSD and the KSCM have 108 deputies in the 200-member lower house.
Even if some Social Democrats did not support the new government and the coalition would be backed by at least 105 deputies, it would be still relatively stable, Zeman said.
Some senior Social Democrats are reluctant to support the government due to Babis being criminally prosecuted over his implication in an EU subsidy fraud.
In January, Babis's minority government lost the confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies. Despite this, Zeman entrusted him with forming a government again.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Kravín (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.