Czechs to take part in world's largest military band festival
Prague, March 23 (CTK) - The Czech military music will take part in the world's biggest festival of army bands to be held in Edinburgh this summer, Defence Minister Karla Slechtova and British Ambassador to Prague Nick Archer said at the British culture festival on Friday.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo festival will be held in the capital of Scotland in August.
The joint performance of the Czech Military Central Music Band and the Ondras military artistic ensemble along with the Pipes and Drums Scottish band will take place there within the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's birth.
Archer, who officially assumed the post earlier in March, pointed out that Czechs would take part in the parade for the first time and that millions of people all over the world would see them.
"As we heard today and as I heard when I presented my credentials, this is a fantastic band. I have never, and I mean this in all honesty, I have never heard the British National Anthem played better than by this band," Archer said, praising the Czech military band.
"We will send 113 people, both musicians and the Ondras band, to Edinburgh," Slechtova (for ANO) said, adding that she would also attend the festival in August.
The cooperation of the military artistic ensembles is to evoke the tradition of Czech-British relations, lasting since the establishment of Czechoslovakia in 1918.
Both ensembles showed a short part of their joint performance at Prague Castle and then at the British culture festival, organised by the Embassy of the U.K. in the Prague centre, on Friday.
"Today it is like an advertisement, like a trailer in the cinema," Archer commented on their performance.
Along with Czechs, military bands from China, Mexico, the United States and Switzerland will participate in the Edinburgh festival.
