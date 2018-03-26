Interior Minister condemns terror attack in France
Prague, March 23 (CTK) - Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar condemned Friday's terror attack in the south of France and told journalists that the danger degree will not be raised now, he said after meeting European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King this afternoon during his visit to Prague.
However, the police will take security measures in connection with the Easter feasts.
In the past two years, the Czech Republic has maintained the first degree of terrorism threat, the measures for which are increased alertness.
"Let me clearly condemn the attacks that happened in France. I want to express our full support for France, so that this is investigated as soon as possible. I want to express my deep and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims. These are unacceptable and unprecedented attacks, which not only harm the EU, but the entire security system," Metnar said.
Czech police said on Friday they would increase patrol in public areas as well as on the roads. From Friday until the Easter Monday, hundreds of extra policemen will be on duty.
Just like during the Christmas, some policeman will also carry long firearms and concrete barriers have been placed in public areas, such as those surrounding the Easter markets. Besides that, road safety actions have been planed for the holidays.
According to the AFP agency, the gunman, who claimed to be a proponent of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organisation, and who killed three and held several people hostage, was shot dead.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Conductor (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 26
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 26.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.