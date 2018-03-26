Tuesday, 27 March 2018

KDU-ČSL nominating party leader for Senate elections

ČTK |
26 March 2018

Prague, March 23 (CTK) - The national committee of the Czech Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) on Friday nominated party leader Pavel Belobradek and former culture minister Daniel Herman for the elections to the Senate to be held in autumn, Belobradek told journalists.

The senators for the Vsetin, Zlin and Sumperk wards, Jiri Cunek, Patrik Kuncar and Zdenek Broz, will be defending their seats in the upper house.

"It is of vital importance for me that after 20 years, the Senate may be a real guarantee of the constitutional order and preservation of real democratic principles," Belobradek said.

"The KDU-CSL is very strong, having the second strongest group in the Senate. We want to reinforce it and focus on much political work in the Senate since its role may be even more important than in the past," he added.

The KDU-CSL is conducting talks on bilateral support for candidates with other parties, Belobradek said.

"Each of the candidates has been promised support from a different party, including those which are in the Chamber of Deputies," he added.

The KDU-CSL is also ready to support the candidates of other parties so that the votes are not fragmented, Belobradek said.

"We are certainly not about to run in all the 27 contested wards. In some of them, we will back both the independents and those running for a different party," he added.

In the Senate, elections are held once in two years for one-third of the wards. In all, there are 81 senators.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.