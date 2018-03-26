People in Prague, Brno, pay tribute to shot Slovak journalist
Prague/Brno, March 23 (CTK) - Several tens of people paid tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in Prague's centre by lighting candles, while at least 350 people demonstrated in Brno on Friday, appealing for decency in politics in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
The Prague tribute, held at Wenceslas Square, replaced the originally planned protest due to the new cabinet having been appointed by Slovak President Andrej Kiska, its organisers said.
The protest in Brno involved mostly young Slovaks. Despite the appointment of a new cabinet, people were further demonstrating in tens of Slovak towns, calling for guarantees of an independent investigation of Kuciak's murder.
The chairman of the Prazska kaviaren association, Samuel Zubo, told CTK at the Prague protest that the civic society has managed something that could not be done in the previous three election terms, referring to the resignation of PM Robert Fico and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak.
"However, we see this as a mere shuffle of the same figures," Zubo said, noting that a number of those in the new cabinet are linked to the cases that investigative journalist Kuciak wrote about.
Zubo said the protesters also demand that Slovak Police President Tibor Gaspar resign so that objective investigation can be ensured in the case.
Slovaks have protested multiple times in both countries since Kuciak and his fiancee's murder, which was committed about one month ago.
