US House of Representatives speaker in Prague
Prague, March 25 (CTK) - Paul Ryan, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was due to arrive in Prague on Sunday for a private visit during which he would meet Czech PM Andrej Babis (ANO) on Monday and visit both houses of parliament on Tuesday.
A meeting with President Milos Zeman is not on Ryan's schedule.
Ryan with his family is supposed to stay in the Czech Republic for a few days.
On Monday, he will visit the U.S. embassy in Prague and give an interview to the Radio Free Europe, according to CTK sources.
He will also attend a closed debate with students on the Charles University premises during his stay in Prague.
On Tuesday, Ryan will address an extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech parliament. He and Chamber of Deputies chairman Radek Vondracek (ANO) should also sign a joint declaration, referring to the establishment of the independent Czechoslovakia 100 years ago and the U.S. contribution to it.
In the Senate, the upper house, Ryan will take part in a conference on the role of the United States in the European security architecture 100 years later.
His Monday meeting with Babis will be held behind closed doors like most Ryan's programme in Prague.
The previous U.S. supreme representative to visit the Czech Republic officially was president Barack Obama in 2010. He attended the U.S.-Russian summit in Prague where he and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). They also held bilateral talks with the then Czech head of state, Vaclav Klaus.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Conductor (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 26
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 26.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.