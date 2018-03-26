Woman attack people probably with acid in nightclub in Plzeň
Plzen, West Bohemia, March 24 (CTK) - A woman attacked people with some chemical substance, possibly an acid, in an erotic club in Plzen Saturday morning and five, including the perpetrator, were injured in the incident, the local police and emergency service spokespersons told CTK on Saturday.
The police detained the attacker then.
Two man aged 28 and 39 years and a woman aged about 40 suffered serious injuries in the attack.
The men were taken to the acute trauma ward of the Plzen Teaching Hospital and the wounded woman was transported by a helicopter to Prague, to the burns clinic of the Vinohrady Teaching Hospital, local police spokeswoman Pavla Buresova and emergency service spokesman Martin Brejcha said.
The police stressed that this was not a terrorist attack.
A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having used "a so far unspecified chemical substance, possibly an acid" against three people, Buresova added.
Both seriously wounded men and the woman, who was also hospitalised, are in a stable condition, the Plzen and Prague hospitals' spokeswomen, Gabriela Levorova and Hana Vranova, respectively, told CTK.
The incident occurred in Americka street in the centre of Plzen.
Healthcare staff from a local hospital treated a total of five people afterwards. Along with the three with serious injuries, the attacker herself was slightly injured by the acid and another man was treated with a head injury that was not caused by the acid, Robin Sin, from the emergency service said.
According to the first unofficial information, the chemical may be sulphuric acid.
Eye-witnesses have claimed that the attacker was a prostitute who reacted so to a previous conflict.
Several, police, emergency and firefighters' units assisted on the spot.
The firefighters helped provide first aid to the victims and then they were decontaminating the area after the police investigation was completed, regional fire corps commander Pavel Musil told CTK.
This has not been the first acid attack in Plzen.
In November 2013, a taxi driver attacked his former girlfriend with sulphuric acid, causing her serious bodily harm with permanent consequences. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
