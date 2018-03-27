ANO remains most popular party, followed by Pirates, ODS
Prague, March 26 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO movement remains the most popular Czech party that would win elections with 30.5 percent now, followed by the Pirates and the Civic Democrats (ODS), with 12.5 percent each, according to a CVVM public opinion poll released on Monday.
Out of the current nine parties in the Chamber of Deputies, three would not cross the 5-percent parliament threshold now - the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents (STAN).
Compared with a similar poll in February, ANO has lost three percentage points and the Pirates a half percent.
The ODS's voter preferences have risen by 2 percent.
The Communists (KSCM) and the Social Democrats (CSSD) jointly finished fourth, with 11 percent support each.
The KSCM has risen by one percent, while the CSSD has lost one percentage point.
The popularity of the Freedom and Direct Democracy movement (SPD) has remained unchanged at 6.5 percent since February.
The pollsters said the changes in preferences as against February were within the margin of error, except of the KSCM, whose popularity seems to be steadily slightly increasing, from 8 percent in January.
Election turnout would be 64 percent now, the same as in February and higher than the 60.4 percent turnout in the October 2017 general election.
The CVVM conducted the poll on 1,021 respondents on March 3-15.
CVVM election models in 2018 compared with October 2017 election result (in percent):
Party/movement Election gain Model January 2018 Model February 2018 Model March 2018
ANO 29.64 30.5 33.5 30.5
Pirates 10.79 12.5 13 12.5
ODS 11.32 12 10.5 12.5
KSCM 7.76 8 10 11
CSSD 7.27 12.5 12 11
SPD 10.64 7.5 6.5 6.5
KDU-CSL 5.8 5 3.5 4.5
TOP 09 5.31 4 3.5 4.5
STAN 5.18 3 3 4.5
Source: CVVM
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Conductor (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 26
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 26.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.