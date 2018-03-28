Czech police search ministries, IT firms over public contracts
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - The Czech police on Tuesday intervened in buildings of the Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry in connection with IT public orders from the last several years, Military Police spokesman Jan Smid has told CTK.
The Military Police and the National Anti-Drug Centre made the intervention, the Prague High State Attorney's Office that supervises the case said.
State attorney Milos Klatik said the intervention aimed to secure evidence for the ongoing investigation. No decision on prosecution of any person is being made at the moment, he added.
The office said homes were searched as well as other premises of the Defence Ministry, the General Staff and the Police presidium.
Lenka Cabelova, from the Czech branch of Microsoft, told the Euro.cz server that the investigation was held in the company's offices.
The AutoCont firm, which provides IT services, also confirmed that the police intervened in its Prague premises, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) writes on its website.
