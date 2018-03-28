European Film Days festival in Prague offers 49 films
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - The 25th Days of European Film (DEF) festival to be held in Prague on April 5-12 will offer 49 films from various European countries, festival programme manager Zdenek Blaha told reporters on Tuesday.
The main festival themes are music and literature this year.
The festival will start on April 5 with the screening of Polish film Silent Night, a debut directed by Piotr Domalewski, who will introduce the film himself at the gala opening.
This is an intimate drama about a failed Christmas Eve and complex family relations. It tells a story of Adam who returns home after working abroad for years and wants to catch his family by surprise. However, being with his loved ones is not all that draws him back as he has his own plans and so do the other family members, who carry their own problems and secrets.
The festival's music section will present, for instance, a documentary of the Berlin rave scene, If I Think of Germany at night, La Chana, a Spanish portrait of a woman who became the synonym for Flamenco, and a film recording of last year's concert of Nick Cave and his band in Copenhagen.
The festival's focus on literature reacts to the European Year of Culture Heritage, Blaha said.
The programme includes several film adaptations and original portraits of writers, such as French film The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq reconstructing a real event on which media reported a few years ago, in which the famous writer and provocateur plays himself.
Out of Czech films, the festival offers the latest film by surrealist artist and director Jan Svankmajer, Insects, and Filthy about a teenage girl being raped, directed by young Slovak film-maker Tereza Nvotova.
In Prague, the festival will be held in the Lucerna, Svetozor and Pilotu cinemas until April 12. The event will continue in the Scala cinema Brno, the second largest Czech town, on April 6-8. The festival echoes will take place in five Czech towns in the the second half of April.
