Prague and US Embassy offer internships to Roma students
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - Prague and the U.S. Embassy will cooperate in offering work opportunities to Roma students and school graduates based on a joint memorandum approved by Prague councillors on Tuesday, councillor for culture Jan Wolf has told CTK.
Staying at the Prague City Hall, the interns will be dealing with the Roma minority integration issues and the situation in individual Prague districts.
"They will also have access to the U.S. Embassy in order to take educational courses there, be it language courses or other professional training," Wolf said.
There is one blind student who is going to take the training at the city hall, who will get a chance at integrating into a work collective and who could get a permanent employment at the town hall after he completes the internship, Wolf said.
The participants will obtain practical and professional experience and contacts and paid part-time work that will allow them to study and increase their chances when seeking employment.
Last year, an intern was employed at the national minorities and foreigners department within a scholarship programme administered by the Slovo 21 organisation in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy.
Due to a positive experience with the cooperation in 2017, Prague decided to support the Roma intern once again with a scholarship.
According to the memorandum, Slovo 21 seeks talented students with links to the Roma community or other disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in the country and helps place them in suitable organisations. Together with the embassy, they choose the most gifted applicants for internships either at the city hall, various NGOs, companies or at the embassy.
