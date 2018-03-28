Two Prague restaurants defend their Michelin stars
Prague/Budapest March 27 (CTK) - Two restaurants in Prague with Czech chefs, La Degustation Boheme Bourgeoise and Field, have defended their Michelin stars, while Alcron has lost it this year, the Weber Shandwick PR agency has reported in a press release sent to CTK.
It refers to this year's edition of the prestigious French Michelin gastronomical guidebook that was officially presented in Budapest last night.
Like in the past years, in the Czech Republic, the Michelin inspectors assessed only Prague restaurants in the Czech Republic.
So far five restaurants in Prague have won a Michelin star.
The first one to get a Michelin star was Allegro restaurant in Prague's Four Seasons hotel with its Italian chef Andrea Accordi in 2008. He defended the star in the following two years.
In the meantime, Allegro ended its operation and was replaced by another restaurant in this luxurious hotel.
In 2009, Maze, originally run by famous British chef Gordon Ramsay, in Prague's Hilton Old Town hotel received a Michelin star. However, the restaurant was closed before the award was announced.
Along with stars, the Michelin Main Cities of Europe guidebook bestows Bib Gourmand awards on restaurants offering "exceptional meals for a reasonable prize." Six restaurants in Prague are listed as such: Divinis, Eska, Maso a Kobliha (Meat and Doughnut), Na Kopci, Sansho and for the first time this year Bistrot 104. On the contrary, SaSaZu and Aureole have lost the Bib Gourmand mention.
A total of 33 Czech restaurants were assessed in this year's Main Cities of Europe Michelin guidebook, which is fewer than last year, but four new ones appeared there, such as Bistrot 104, CottoCrudo (in the Four Seasons Hotel), Cafe Savoy and Lokal Inn, Weber Shandwick said in its press release.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Conductor (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 26
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 26.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.