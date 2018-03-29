Thursday, 29 March 2018

Book of condolence on display at Russian embassy after fatal fire

29 March 2018

Prague, March 28 (CTK) - The Russian embassy in Prague has put a book of condolences on display for the Czech public to express their sympathy in the wake of a fatal fire in a shopping centre in the Russian town Kemerovo, which killed 64 people including 41 children on Sunday.

Russia is mourning for the victims of the fire, with national flags flying half-mast across the country and radio and television broadcasters refraining from commercials and entertainment programmes.

The first 13 victims have been buried in Kemerovo.

The causes of the fire are yet to be ascertained. Investigators say a short-circuit is the most probable cause.

