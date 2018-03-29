Czechs to spend 150 million on countries hit by migration
Prague, March 28 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will earmark 150 million crowns in support of the countries afflicted by the migrant crisis within the place-based programme this year, the Interior Ministry has told CTK.
It will send the first 75 million of the sum in aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan and the Middle East and to Macedonia to support the asylum proceedings and border protection.
The government approved this year's programme budget and priorities and the release of the first sum on Tuesday.
"Though the situation has calmed down and the migration pressure on the EU has decreased thanks to the measures taken by the EU and its member states, migration issues cannot be considered tackled," Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said, commenting on the financial aid to solve migration problems.
The Czech money is to help directly in the migrants' source and transit countries, while the Middle East, the Balkans and the Sahel African region remain the priority areas.
The financial aid is sent there directly or though European governments and international organisations.
Out of the 75 million crowns that the Interior Ministry will release now, 40 million will help Syrian refugees in Jordan, ten million will be allocated to Syrian refugees in the Middle East and 25 million will go to Macedonia to solve its migration problems.
