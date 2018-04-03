Exhibition in concert hall commemorates late conductor Bělohlávek
Prague, April 1 (CTK) - An exhibition of photographs commemorating the late Czech Philharmonic (CF) chief conductor Jiri Belohlavek, a world-renowned artist who spent his last five years with the CF in 2012-2017, has been opened in the exhibition hall of Prague's Rudolfinum concert palace.
Apart from photographs, the exhibition offers quotations of Belohlavek, who died of a serious disease on May 31, 2017 at the age of 71, and also lots of information about his concerts and recordings at home and abroad and the number of awards he received.
It highlights Belohlavek as a conductor and a personality of the music scene who supported young talents and promoted Czech music worldwide.
"One year will soon elapse since Jiri Belohlavek's death, but all of us feel as if he were still staying with us. In his five years as chief conductor, he succeeded in raising the CF unbelievably, and he also influenced our hearts forever," David Marecek, director of the CF, which is the most prestigious Czech orchestra, said at the opening ceremony.
Before rejoining the CF in 2012, Belohlavek was chief conductor of London's BBC Symphony Orchestra.
All world press agencies informed about his death last May.
Musicians and other personalities called his departure a huge loss. People spontaneously laid flowers and lit candles outside the Rudolfinum palace where the CF is seated and where the Prague Spring international music festival was culminating in late May.
Speculations about Belohlavek's serious disease appeared in January 2017, but he continued giving concerts until the end of April, including in London, Rotterdam and Munich.
