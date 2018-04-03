French President Macron to visit Prague this year
Prague, March 29 (CTK) - French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit the Czech Republic this year, Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky told journalists after meeting President Milos Zeman on Thursday.
According to CTK's information, Macron may arrive in May.
Stropnicky and Zeman talked about the foreign trips of Czech top representatives and the visits foreign politicians would pay to the country. They also discussed new Czech ambassadors.
Stropnicky said about 20 ambassadors would be replaced this year and the cabinet is to talk about the first ten rotations in April.
Zeman, who was re-elected president in January, will visit Slovakia next week.
Stropnicky said Zeman also plans to go to Germany, Austria and Hungary.
He said meetings of the president, prime minister, foreign minister and heads of the two houses of parliament would be held at Prague Castle to deal with foreign affairs, like in the previous election period. First such meeting might take place in mid-May, he added.
Stances on major affairs in foreign policy were coordinated at these meetings approximately once in three months in the last few years.
Stropnicky said his talks with Zeman were planned long in advance and concerned the European Union, Brexit, the Visegrad Four group and the situation in various parts of the world.
