Japanese studies centre established at West Bohemian University
Plzen, West Bohemia, April 2 (CTK) - A centre of Japanese studies has been established at the West Bohemian University's (ZCU) Faculty of Arts with publishing, research, lectures, cooperation with Japan's and European universities and promotion of Japanese culture being the pillars of its operation.
Cooperation with the Japanese Information and Cultural Centre is also planned, Roman Kodet, one of the two experts from the faculty's history department who founded the centre, has told CTK.
The new centre is preparing its website and other ways of self-presentation.
Kodet said the history department has already published many books on the Far East and Japan's history.
"Students and the public's interest in Japanese studies is huge," he said.
"Most recently, we established contact with the Czech-Japanese surgical society which is holding a big conference in Prague this year," Kodet said, adding that Czech-Japanese historical and cultural relations will also be on the conference agenda.
The centre might prepare students' stays at interesting places in Japan.
The Faculty is considering establishing a Club of Friends of Japanese Culture and History that would organise meetings of the Czech and Japanese public.
