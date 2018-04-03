Klausová quits as Czech ambassador to Slovakia at own request
Prague, March 31 (CTK) - Livia Klausova, 74, is leaving the post of the Czech ambassador to Slovakia at her own request, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova has told tabloid Blesk and confirmed the information for CTK on Saturday.
Klausova, the wife of former Czech president Vaclav Klaus (2003-2013), feels tired and wants to spend time with her grandchildren, Blesk cites her on Saturday.
"She is leaving her post in Slovakia in late April, the exact date is not known," Lagronova told CTK.
"We cannot release the name of her successor pending the appointment of a new ambassador, who needs the host country's agrement," Lagronova told Blesk.
She said the deputy ambassador, Pavel Sladky, will head the embassy temporarily.
Klausova, an economist by training, has been ambassador since December 2013. Her installment in the post was promoted by President Milos Zeman, who had a dispute over the plan with then foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg (TOP 09).
Klausova supported Zeman in the campaign before the January 2013 first Czech direct presidential election, in whose runoff Zeman beat Schwarzenberg.
She became ambassador in Bratislava only under Jiri Rusnok's interim cabinet (2013-2014), which Zeman appointed after the collapse of the Petr Necas (Civic Democrats, ODS) centre-right cabinet, of which Schwarzenberg was a part, in mid-2013.
