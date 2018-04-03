Senate to host events marking Czechoslovakia's 100th anniversary
Prague, April 2 (CTK) - The Senate, which is the upper house of Czech parliament, will host a series of exhibitions and concerts this year to mark the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia and the anniversaries of the milestone years of 1938 and 1968.
The first exhibition, Moments of History, started on Sunday, presenting the past century events as captured by photographers from the Czechoslovak and later Czech Press Agency (CTK), which was established on the same day as the Czechoslovak state, on October 28, 1918.
The open-air exhibition runs in the garden of the Senate Wallenstein Palace through May 18.
From July 2 to October 31, the Wallenstein Garden will host an exhibition highlighting Czechoslovakia's history in the eventful 20th century, prepared by the Institute of History of the Czech Academy of Sciences.
At the end of September, a three-day international scientific conference will be held to complement the display.
On May 27, a concert in honour of Czechoslovak legionaries, or Czech and Slovak troops fighting against the Austro-Hungarian empire during WWI, will be held in the Wallenstein Garden within the Prague Spring international music festival.
The exhibition named "Czechoslovak Parliament in 1968" will open in the Senate premises on April 19 and run through September 9, marking 50 years from the Prague Spring communist reform movement, which was crushed by the Soviet-led military invasion of Czechoslovakia in August of the same year.
The exhibition will be prepared by the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (USTR) and it will be accompanied by a discussion of experts.
Another exhibition in the Senate will mark 80 years from the Munich Agreement, which forced Czechoslovakia to cede its border regions to the Nazi Germany.
The exhibition, named "The Munich Agreement 1938 in Context of the 20th-century European History," will be prepared by the Institute of History experts and will run from September 13 to mid-January 2019.
