ANO receives gifts worth 34 million in 2017
Prague, April 3 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's governing ANO accepted gifts worth 34 million crowns last year, roughly ten million less than in 2016, according to ANO's annual report released on Tuesday.
Last year, businessman Jakub Koudela from Mokre Lazce, north Moravia, was the biggest donor as he gave 650,000 crowns to it.
The second biggest gift, 505,000 crowns, was given by Central Bohemia counsellor Robert Bezdek.
Billionaire Babis himself gave 50,000 crowns to ANO.
Out of the politicians working on the national level, the biggest sum was given to ANO by Jiri Hlavaty who contributed with 400,000 crowns and his firm Juta another 50,000 crowns.
The chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondracek, gave 364,000 crowns and the Chamber of Deputies members Rostislav Vyzula 350,000 and Robert Kralicek 321,000 crowns, respectively.
From among ministers, Environment Minister Richard Brabec was the biggest donor with 100,000 crowns. Education Minister Robert Plaga gave 80,000 crowns, the foreign, defence and transport ministers Martin Stropnicky, Karla Slechtova and Dan Tok, gave 50,000 crowns each and Justice Minister Robert Pelikan donated 30,000 crowns.
Regional Development Minister Klara Dostalova donated 40,000 crowns and Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jaroslava Nemcova 20,000 crowns.
ANO also received gifts from companies. The biggest ones amounted to 500,000 crowns. They were donated by seven companies: Zetor, LaserTherm, Passerinvest Group, Lek, Jantar Plzen, Brano and Farma Pohoda.
In all, ANO scored the surplus of 143.1 million crowns. Its revenues totalled 301.6 million crowns, while the biggest part, 263.7 million crowns, was a contribution from the state budget.
