NATO Days in Ostrava to have plentiful programme
Hrabyne, North Moravia, April 3 (CTK) - The NATO Days in Ostrava, north Moravia, and the Czech Air Force Days this September will offer a more varied programme than usual due to the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's foundation, organiser Zbynek Pavlacik told journalists on Tuesday.
Along with the usual aviation, military, police and rescue shows, there will be also a historical camp putting on display the military equipment that has appeared in the Czechoslovak and Czech militaries over the past 100 years.
"This year, we expect the participation of 20 countries. France has confirmed its participation with its state-of-the art Rafale combat aircraft," Pavlacik said.
Croatia will attend the NATO Days for the first time with the Krila Oluje aerobatics team.
The visitors will also see the Su-7 supersonic bomber.
Jana Horakova, the director of the Silesian Land Museum in Opava, said the historical camp would also evoke the 80th anniversary of the mobilisation of the Czechoslovak military in the crisis before the 1938 Munich Agreement.
Thanks to military history clubs, the camp will show much equipment that took part in World War Two, Horakova said.
The visitors will also see the flights of the Spitfire Mk IX and the post-war Mig-15 combat aircraft.
The NATO Days are the biggest event of its kind in Central Europe. The access is free. Despite adverse weather, they were seen by 90,000 people last year.
This year, they are scheduled for September 15-16.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
