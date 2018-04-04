Zeman to receive ČSSD representatives on Wednesday
Prague, April 3 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will receive Social Democrat (CSSD) chairman Jan Hamacek and deputy chairman Jiri Zimola at Prague Castle on Wednesday, probably to discuss the course of the government-forming talks between the CSSD and the ANO movement, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has tweeted.
"A debate on the latest development of the negotiations about a new government can be expected," Ovcacek told CTK.
The CSSD has been negotiating about the forming of a minority cabinet with ANO, the winner of the October 2017 general election and the strongest party in parliament. The cabinet would be kept afloat by the Communists (KSCM).
The CSSD dislikes the idea of ANO leader Andrej Babis becoming prime minister in a situation where he faces prosecution for an EU subsidy fraud.
In compensation, it demands the seat of either the finance or interior minister, and wants five seats in the cabinet.
ANO, however, offers only four seats to the CSSD, and it insists on Babis as prime minister.
ANO is to submit its final proposal to the CSSD on Thursday.
The proposal will be discussed by the CSSD leadership on Friday and by the CSSD congress at the weekend.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
